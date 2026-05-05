WRN Daily: Share the Road with Animal-Drawn Vehicles
As warmer weather brings more traffic to Wisconsin’s rural highways, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding motorists and animal-drawn vehicle operators to remain alert and safely share the road. May’s Law of the Month focuses on animal-drawn vehicle safety, an issue that remains a concern in many parts of the state where horse- and buggy-drawn […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Police around Wisconsin warn about behavior connected to “Paranoia” game (FRANKLIN) Police around Wisconsin raise concerns about a game being played by high school students. Monday morning, police in Franklin conducted a high-risk […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ag Tourism Association launching a new digital passport (UNDATED) A new digital passport is giving travelers a different way to explore Wisconsin this summer. The Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association is launching its new Destinations Pass […]
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WRN Daily: Share the Road with Animal-Drawn Vehicles
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
As warmer weather brings more traffic to Wisconsin’s rural highways, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding motorists and animal-drawn vehicle operators to remain alert and safely share the road. May’s Law of the Month focuses on […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 5, 2026 at 11:50 AM
Jackson Chourio returned to the Brewers lineup with 4-hits, but the Brewers dropped their series opener in St. Louis 6-3 – The Packers kicked off phase two of their offseason workout program as they practiced outdoors – The Packers […]
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Wesely, Verniece June Age 98 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2026 at 2:31 PM
Verniece June Wesely passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20 at the age of 98 from natural causes. Verniece was born June 28, 1927 to Lincoln and Lula (Campbell) at home in Arkdale, WI. Two older sisters, Vernell and Wilma gladly welcomed her, […]
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Robinson, Patricia Ann Age 87 of Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2026 at 2:27 PM
Patricia Ann Robinson (Cass), age 87 of Ontario, WI, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2026, while surrounded by family at the Serenity Home in Tomah, Wisconsin. Patty, as her friends and family knew her, was born on June […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Outspoken brewery owner enters race for governor (MADSION) The owner of Minocqua Brewing company has entered the governor’s race. Kirk Bangstad announced his candidacy during a livestream from his brewery over the weekend. Bangstad says his […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 4, 2026 at 10:49 AM
The Brewers dropped their series finale in Washington 3-2 on Sunday – Jackson Chourio’s return to the lineup tonight is in question after fouling a ball off his foot in a rehab game in Nashville – The Packers wrapped up their […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/30
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2026 at 6:47 PM
Baseball Bangor 6 Brookwood 3 Royall 8 New Lisbon/Necedah 0 (Kael Olson 2hit shutout for Royall) Westfield 3 Mauston 2 Adams-Friendship 5 Ripon 1 Wisconsin Dells 22 Berlin 1 Wautoma 5 Nekoosa 1 Ithaca 3 Weston 1 Tomah 7 Onalaska 1 Onalaska 8 Tomah 1 […]
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