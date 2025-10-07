Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general won't run for governor and will seek reelection instead
Wisconsin’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has decided not to run for governor and will instead seek reelection to a third term. With Democratic Gov. Tony Evers planning not to run again next year, Kaul’s decision Tuesday leaves the Democratic…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Juneau County Sheriff’s Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2025 at 2:13 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin state legislature considering traffic cameras in Milwaukee (MADISON) The state legislature is again considering a bill to allow traffic cameras in Milwaukee. The cameras would issue tickets for speeding 15 miles-per-hour over the posted […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 7, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The Brewers grabbed a 2-0 lead in their Divisional Series, knocking off the Cubs 7-3 last night. — The Packers returned to practice on Monday and they opened the 21-day practice window for WR Christian Watson – Jacksonville […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 7, 2025 at 10:55 AM
The Packers opened up the 21-day practice window for WR Christian Watson – The Packers are back from their bye and getting ready for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Tiffany campaign raises $1 million (UNDATED) A fundraising milestone in the race for Wisconsin’s next governor. As originally reported by Spectrum News Wisconsin, the campaign of Republican 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany announced Monday […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 6, 2025 at 8:41 PM
The Brewers and Cubs play game two of their Divisional Playoff Series at Am Fam Field tonight – The Packers returned to practice today and were joined by Christian Watson for the first time this season – There’s Monday Night […]
-
393 Animals Surrendered in Animal Neglect Case in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2025 at 6:17 PM
-
Stormoen, Katherine (Kathy) Lee Age 80 of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2025 at 2:24 PM
Katherine (Kathy) Lee Stormoen, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 with her husband and son at her side. Kathy was born in Washington D.C. on July 15, 1945, to Raymondand Jane (Lewis-Law) Christensen. She was the eldest of their four […]
-
Pasch, Joanne E. Age 88 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2025 at 2:12 PM
Joanne E. Pasch, 88 of Elroy passed away on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Crest View Nursing Home, New Lisbon. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, 11:00 AM at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 25525 CTH-P, Ontario […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.