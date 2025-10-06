Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon marks 200 years of organized emigration to the US

Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon is marking the 200th anniversary of organized emigration from Norway to the U.S. On Tuesday, he’ll visit Norway House, a cultural center in Minneapolis. He’ll also visit Mindekirken, a Lutheran church in Minneapolis that still conducts…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.