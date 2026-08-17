What Wisconsin primary fight means for eight Democrats
Now that the Aug. 11 Wisconsin primary is over, what is in the future for the Democratic gubernatorial candidates?
Source: Isthmus.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 17, 2026 at 7:39 PM
Big Ten members Ohio State and Oregon are 1 and 2 in the A.P. Top 25 preseason college football poll, which came out today – The Brewers are off today and will open a series at home against Seattle on Tuesday night […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Six injured in massive Monday morning semi on semi crash on I-41 (SLINGER) A massive Monday morning crash on I-41 sends multiple people to the hospital. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Washington County deputies investigating the crash that happened […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Candidates for governor are being asked about where they stand on AI data centers (UNDATED) As they campaign around Wisconsin, candidates for governor are giving voters an idea of where they stand on the hot button issue of AI data centers. […]
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WRN Daily: Healthcare experts voice concerns with new federal vaccine recommendations
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin healthcare experts are raising concerns about new childhood vaccine recommendations from the Trump administration, saying the changes could leave parents confused as families prepare for the new school year. President Trump recently signed […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 17, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers capped off their trip out west by taking 3 of 4 from the Dodgers. Logan Henderson went 7-innings to beat the Dodgers 6-2. — tight end Tucker Kraft returned to 11-on-11 drills for the Packers. He was the top […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on August 14, 2026 at 9:05 PM
The Brewers try to make it two wins in a row against the two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers, the Packers come back to Green Bay after their preseason loss to the Steelers, the Badgers continue camp, and the Bucks announce when Giannis […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 14, 2026 at 7:05 PM
La Crosse passes data center moratorium (LA CROSSE) Another data center moratorium advances. The La Crosse City council on Thursday approved a temporary block on any data centers entering the community. While it is not a ban, the city will be […]
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WRN Deep Dive: No Helmets, No Seatbelts top factors in fatal ATV/UTV crashes so far in...
by bhague@wrn.com on August 14, 2026 at 7:04 PM
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) statistics show the lack of wearing helmets and using seatbelts are the primary causes of the 29 fatal ATV/UTV incidents so far in 2026. Wisconsin leads the nation in fatal ATV/UTV incidents. A third […]
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2026 HS Football Previews – Royall Panthers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2026 at 5:05 PM
2026 Royall Panthers 2025 Record: 4-6 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Roland Lehman (1st Year with Royall) Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 5-4 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: QB/DB […]
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