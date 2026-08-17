WRN Daily: Healthcare experts voice concerns with new federal vaccine recommendations

Wisconsin healthcare experts are raising concerns about new childhood vaccine recommendations from the Trump administration, saying the changes could leave parents confused as families prepare for the new school year. President Trump recently signed an executive order recommending that pediatricians split the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine into three separate shots for children. The […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.