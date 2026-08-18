WRN Daily: Badger Battleground Poll gives Crowley narrow early lead in governor’s race

A post-primary poll is out in the campaign for Wisconsin governor. The bipartisan Badger Battleground Poll commissioned by Platform Communications finds Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley with a narrow early lead over Congressman Tom Tiffany. The survey of 500 likely voters was conducted through live interviews using a combination of landlines and cell phones on […] Source: WRN.com







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