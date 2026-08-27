WATCH WRN Deep Dive: Following up on latest MU Poll with UW La Crosse political scientist
In the race for Wisconsin Governor, a newly released Marquette University Law School Poll finds Democrat, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley leading Republican 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany among likely voters by 49% to 44%, with 7% undecided. The candidates are tied among all registered voters at 44% each, with 12% undecided. WRN’s Bob Hague […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 27, 2026 at 8:39 PM
Packers running back Josh Jacobs with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, stemming from a May 23rd disturbance in Hobart. — The Packers made a move today, adding some tight end depth — […]
-
WATCH WRN Deep Dive: Following up on latest MU Poll with UW La Crosse political scientist
by bhague@wrn.com on August 27, 2026 at 7:25 PM
In the race for Wisconsin Governor, a newly released Marquette University Law School Poll finds Democrat, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley leading Republican 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany among likely voters by 49% to 44%, with 7% […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on August 27, 2026 at 7:05 PM
“Rocky Horror” tribute show cast feeling loss of Tim Curry (MILWAUKEE) The late actor Tim Curry’s most famous role was Dr. Frank-n-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Cast members in Milwaukee’s shadowcast, called […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 27, 2026 at 5:32 PM
The Packers added some tight end depth today, signing former Steeler Jonnu Smith to a 1-year deal. — The Packers wrapped up training camp yesterday and close the preseason tomorrow night against Arizona at Lambeau Field. […]
-
Jones, John Robert Age 92
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2026 at 2:11 PM
John Robert Jones, age 92, passed away on August 26, 2026, following a long and fulfilling life. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Denny […]
-
Schmitz, Lou Ann Age 71 of White Creek
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2026 at 2:10 PM
With great sadness we announce Lou Ann Schmitz (Kujawa) born February 8, 1955, in White Creek, WI passed away unexpectedly August 23, 2026. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Audrey (Witt) Kujawa, sisters Terri Witt and Carol Hazel. […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin set to receive hundred of millions in Meta settlement (UNDATED) Wisconsin is set to receive at least $219 million as part of a landmark $17.1 billion settlement with Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Attorney General Josh […]
-
WRN Daily: Wisconsin Could Receive $219 Million in Landmark Meta Settlement Over Youth...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin is expected to receive at least $219 million as part of a landmark $17.1 billion multi-state settlement with Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over allegations the social media platforms harmed children’s mental […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 27, 2026 at 11:10 AM
A slow finish for the Packers during their Wednesday joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals. The two teams will close out the preseason on Friday night. – A good day for TE Tucker Kraft as he tested the ACL that he tore […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.