WATCH WRN Deep Dive: Following up on latest MU Poll with UW La Crosse political scientist

In the race for Wisconsin Governor, a newly released Marquette University Law School Poll finds Democrat, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley leading Republican 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany among likely voters by 49% to 44%, with 7% undecided. The candidates are tied among all registered voters at 44% each, with 12% undecided. WRN’s Bob Hague […] Source: WRN.com







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