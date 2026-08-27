WRN Daily: Wisconsin Could Receive $219 Million in Landmark Meta Settlement Over Youth Mental Health Claims

Wisconsin is expected to receive at least $219 million as part of a landmark $17.1 billion multi-state settlement with Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over allegations the social media platforms harmed children’s mental health. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wisconsin’s participation in the agreement, which was reached by a coalition of 52 […] Source: WRN.com







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