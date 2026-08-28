WRN Daily: New School Year Brings Added Stress for Students
As students across Wisconsin return to classrooms for a new school year, mental health experts are reminding families that the transition can be a significant source of stress for many children. Linda Hall, director of the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health, said students often face a variety of changes at the start of the […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on August 28, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Candidates for governor address affordability and state budget surplus (UNDATED) Candidates for Wisconsin governor are campaigning around the state. In Green Bay on Thursday, Republican congressman Tom Tiffany said everywhere he goes people ask the […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 28, 2026 at 6:54 PM
The Packers close out the preseason against Arizona at Lambeau Field tonight – The Brewers open a 3-game weekend series against the Texas Rangers tonight – The second round of the PGA Tour Championship is on tap today – The Badger […]
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Thursday 8/28 Sports Update
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2026 at 5:14 PM
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves fell 54-14 to Palmyra-Eagle Thursday night in a non-conference 8-man football game. Palmyra-Eagle got a big game from quarterback Jake Rohda. Rohda had 3 rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown plus some […]
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Spielman Sr, Anthony R. “Fatboy” Age 64 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2026 at 3:08 PM
Anthony “Fatboy” R. Spielman Sr., age 64, of Adams, Wisconsin, went home to ride the crystal highway unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2026, surrounded by family at Gundersen Health System in Lacrosse, WI. Tony was born October […]
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WRN Daily: New School Year Brings Added Stress for Students
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
As students across Wisconsin return to classrooms for a new school year, mental health experts are reminding families that the transition can be a significant source of stress for many children. Linda Hall, director of the Wisconsin Office of […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
State budget surplus expected to reach $3 billion (MADISON) Wisconsin’s state budget surplus is growing. Preliminary Wisconsin Department of Revenue figures for 2025-26 show state tax collections came in more than $450 million higher than […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 28, 2026 at 11:03 AM
Jacob Misiorowski won his 14th game of the season and Jackson Chourio had 4-hits and two home runs in the Brewers 8-2 win over the Mets – The Packers close out the preseason at home tonight, hosting Arizona in a 7pm kick at Lambeau Field. […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 27, 2026 at 8:39 PM
Packers running back Josh Jacobs with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, stemming from a May 23rd disturbance in Hobart. — The Packers made a move today, adding some tight end depth — […]
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WATCH WRN Deep Dive: Following up on latest MU Poll with UW La Crosse political scientist
by bhague@wrn.com on August 27, 2026 at 7:25 PM
In the race for Wisconsin Governor, a newly released Marquette University Law School Poll finds Democrat, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley leading Republican 7th District Congressman Tom Tiffany among likely voters by 49% to 44%, with 7% […]
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