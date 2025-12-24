Two Iowa National Guard members killed in Syria return home on Christmas Eve
The remains of two Iowa National Guard members killed in a Syrian desert attack have been returned to Des Moines. The soldiers, Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar and William Nathaniel Howard, were posthumously promoted to staff sergeant. Several loved ones approached the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday December 23rd
by WRJC WebMaster on December 24, 2025 at 4:47 PM
Boys Basketball La Farge 66 Cashton 53 Westby 73 Bangor 49 Girls Basketball Tomah 57 G-E-T 54 Cashton 59 La Farge 26 Waupaca 45 Berlin 42 Boys Hockey Tomah/Sparta 4 Baraboo/Portage 2 (Monday) Girls Hockey Tomah/BRF 2 Central Wisconsin 0
Mail Boxes Damaged in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 24, 2025 at 3:59 PM
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vandalism to mailboxes in the Towns of Jackson and New Haven. The reported incidents occurred in the 400-500 block of Fur Ln, 500 block of Gale Ct, and the 500 block of S Golden Ct […]
STORAGE FACILITY THEFT IN TOMAH
by WRJC WebMaster on December 24, 2025 at 3:59 PM
A Tomah man is in custody after breaking into a storage facility in the evening of Saturday night. On 12/20/2025 at approximately 11:22 AM, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a theft complaint at 22475 STH 21 (VB Storage), Tomah, […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan seeks new trial after split verdict (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan is seeking a new trial. Dugan’s attorneys entered the court filing Tuesday. The request comes after a jury […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 24, 2025 at 12:05 PM
DNR offering tips on how to reduce food waste during holidays (UNDATED) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offers some tips on how to reduce food waste during the holidays. Organics Waste Management Specialist Erik Flesch says planning […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 24, 2025 at 11:53 AM
Packers backup QB Malik Willis has shined in his few opportunities behind Jordan Love – The Packers had just one player named to the NFC Pro Bowl Squad
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 24, 2025 at 11:48 AM
The Bucks ended their 3-game losing streak, cruising to a 111-94 win over the Pacers – The Packers returned to practice on Tuesday, getting ready for the Ravens – A lack of love for the Packers when it comes to the Pro Bowl, just one […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/22
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2025 at 3:58 PM
Girls Basketball Royall 48 Black River Falls 39 New Lisbon 71 Nekoosa 39 Westfield 77 Cambria-Friesland 42 Adams-Friendship 74 Pittsville 53 Onalaska 81 Wautoma 15 North Fond Du Lac 70 Ripon 38 Wisconsin Dells 70 Lodi 18 Boys Basketball […]
Royall Girls Hold Off Black River Falls
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2025 at 3:57 PM
They Royall Panthers girls basketball team improved to 6-1 on their season after holding off Black River Falls 48-39 Monday night. Royall nearly blew a 39-22 second half lead as Black River Falls clawed within 42-39 late in the game. […]
