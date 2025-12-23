Federal judge says Trump administration must restore disaster money to Democratic states
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to cut Homeland Security funding from states that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy ruled on Monday in favor of 12 attorneys general who sued…
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/22
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2025 at 3:58 PM
Girls Basketball Royall 48 Black River Falls 39 New Lisbon 71 Nekoosa 39 Westfield 77 Cambria-Friesland 42 Adams-Friendship 74 Pittsville 53 Onalaska 81 Wautoma 15 North Fond Du Lac 70 Ripon 38 Wisconsin Dells 70 Lodi 18 Boys Basketball […]
Royall Girls Hold Off Black River Falls
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2025 at 3:57 PM
They Royall Panthers girls basketball team improved to 6-1 on their season after holding off Black River Falls 48-39 Monday night. Royall nearly blew a 39-22 second half lead as Black River Falls clawed within 42-39 late in the game. […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman who stole running daycare van with kids inside charged (MILWAUKEE) A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of stealing a running daycare van last week. Katelyn Librizzi allegedly stole the van that had four young children inside December […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Tiffany’s gray wolf bill passes U.S. House (WASHINGTON, D.C.) A bill to delist the gray wolf in Wisconsin has passed the U.S. House. The legislation, introduced by Republican Congressman and candidate for governor Tom Tiffany, delists the gray […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM
The Packers put their loss to the Bears behind them, but it may not be the last time the two teams meet this season — For the second time this season, the Packers didn’t punt and lost.
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 23, 2025 at 12:01 PM
The Badger men’s basketball team heads into the Christmas break with a convincing 88-61 win over Central Michigan at the Kohl Center. — The Bucks continue their road trip tonight at Indiana, looking to end a 3-game […]
Juneau County Jail Roster 12-22-25
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2025 at 8:13 PM
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2025 at 6:14 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 54 Royall 53 Mauston 71 Ripon 66 (Jase Navis 26points, Andrew Dillin 19points for Mauston) Wonewoc-Center 62 Cashton 54 Adams-Friendship 83 Nekoosa 50 Berlin 70 Ripon 45 Wisconsin Dells 73 Baraboo 63 Berlin 60 Laconia 55 […]
Santas, Gladys Elaine Age 87 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2025 at 3:56 PM
Gladys Elaine (Bowen) Santas, age 87, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro. She was born on February 6, 1938, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, the daughter of Enos and […]
