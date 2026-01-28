Trump facing growing cultural revolt against immigration crackdown
President Donald Trump is facing a growing cultural revolt against his immigration crackdown. The backlash has extended beyond the partisans and activists. It’s beginning to break out across the business, sports and entertainment worlds as well. Bruce Springsteen released a…
Juneau County Arrest Report 1-28-26
Brickl, Virginia (Ginny Joy) age 82 of New Lisbon
On January 27, 2026, in the comfort of her daughters, a flock of Angels carried Virginia (Ginny Joy) Brickl on a path lined with roses where she roller skated into a symphony of drums, tambourines and a choir of Angels in celebration to meet Jesus. […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
Court of Appeals denies Darrell Brooks extension to file appeal (MILWAUKEE) The Wisconsin Court of Appeals closes the appeal process for convicted Waukesha Christmas Parade attacker Darrell Brooks. Tuesday’s ruling denied a request from Brooks […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/27
Boys Basketball Royall 45 New Lisbon 36 Necedah 50 Wonewoc-Center 49 Hillsboro 77 Brookwood 67 Bangor 79 Cashton 49 Wisconsin Dells 68 Wautoma 61 Hilbert 70 Ripon 61 Eau Claire Regis 83 Tomah 76 North Crawford 98 Weston 43 Girls Basketball […]
Mauston Girls Bury Berlin on Eastern Road Trip
Mauston traveled to Berlin Tuesday night for a conference match up against the Indians. The Golden Eagles came away with a 68-47 win. Mauston was led by Crimson Hansen who quietly notched a double double as she put up 25 points to go along with her […]
Heintz’s Bucket Lifts Necedah Boys Over Wolves
The game was even out of the gate, but Wonewoc pulled ahead by 13 at the half as Necedah got into foul trouble. The second half saw the Cardinals come storming back to make it a game. The back-and-forth game saw lead changes regularly happening the […]
Royall Boys Win Ugly Over Feisty New Lisbon Team
The Royall Panthers Boys basketball survived a strong game by the New Lisbon Rockets Tuesday night winning 45-36. Royall had early leads of 15-5 and 17-7 but New Lisbon closed the game to 21-19 before Trey Wildes banked in a 2 at the halftime […]
WRN Daily: Baldwin calls for resignation of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem
US Senator Tammy Baldwin wants the resignation of D H S Secretary Kristi Noem and the removal of ICE agents from Minneapolis. Speaking on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Democrat says Noem oversaw the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.“We watched as […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
Tiffany rolls out property tax plan, vows to repeal Evers’ 400-year veto (MADISON) Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is rolling out a plan to lower property taxes, built around repealing Governor Tony Evers’ 400‑year […]
