Mayors warn that Trump's hardline immigration tactics could dent trust in law enforcement
Elizabeth Kautz, mayor of Burnsville, Minnesota, says she carries her passport in her own city due to concerns about immigration enforcement. Her comments came during the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington. The gathering, usually focused on issues like…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 28, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Court of Appeals denies Darrell Brooks extension to file appeal (MILWAUKEE) The Wisconsin Court of Appeals closes the appeal process for convicted Waukesha Christmas Parade attacker Darrell Brooks. Tuesday’s ruling denied a request from Brooks […]
WRN Daily: Baldwin calls for resignation of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem
by Raymond Neupert on January 28, 2026 at 12:10 PM
US Senator Tammy Baldwin wants the resignation of D H S Secretary Kristi Noem and the removal of ICE agents from Minneapolis. Speaking on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Democrat says Noem oversaw the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.“We watched as […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Tiffany rolls out property tax plan, vows to repeal Evers’ 400-year veto (MADISON) Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is rolling out a plan to lower property taxes, built around repealing Governor Tony Evers’ 400‑year […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 28, 2026 at 12:03 PM
In a season of struggles, Marquette put together their best performance to date, routing Creighton 86-62 – The Bucks dropped their third straight, falling to the 76ers in Philadelphia. Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy was introduced as […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 27, 2026 at 5:51 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 63 Mauston 48 Hillsboro 62 Riverdale 58 (Braun Jirschele 28 points to lead Hillsboro) Adams-Friendship 57 Tomah 55 New Lisbon 84 Greenwood/Granton 53 (Colby Pfaff 23points for New Lisbon) Nekoosa 60 Pittsville 41 Berlin 83 […]
Hot 1st Half Shooting Lifts Royall Boys Past Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 27, 2026 at 5:50 PM
The Royall Panther boys basketball team used hot shooting to push by Mauston 63-48 Monday night. Royall knocked down 14 three pointers in the game, 10 of them came in a burning hot first half for the Panthers. Trey Wildes knocked down […]
Stone, Deborah “Rock” Age 61 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 27, 2026 at 5:49 PM
Deborah “Rock” Stone, 61, of Friendship Deborah “Rock” Stone, 61, of Friendship, passed away on January 16, 2026, the same day baseball legend Bob Uecker passed — a fitting coincidence for a lifelong Brewers fan. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
>>Tiffany calls for full investigation of Pretti shooting, says he hasn’t seen video of incident (MADISON) Wisconsin Congressman and Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is calling for a full investigation into the fatal […]
WRN Daily: Milwaukee tenants urged to report unresponsive landlords
by Bob Hague on January 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Milwaukee Common Council members are trying to do more in response to problem landlords. Council member Sharlen Moore said they’re hampered by state law. “We’re doing the best that we can with the tools that we have,” Moore […]
