Trump administration plans to hold back grant money for some Democratic-led states
President Donald Trump’s administration plans to withhold public health and transportation funds from several Democratic-led states. The administration cites concerns over fraud and mismanagement but hasn’t provided evidence. The targeted states include California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota. An official confirmed…
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 10, 2026 at 9:48 PM
The U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Team crushed rival Canada 5-0 today, advancing to the women’s quarterfinals as the #1 seed. — Wisconsin Badger freshman Luke Osburn was named the Big Ten’s Second Star after a […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/9
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2026 at 7:33 PM
Boys Basketball Fort Atkinson 60 Reedsburg 39 Berlin 60 Adams-Friendship 50 Bangor 99 Black River Falls 70 Sheboygan South 83 Ripon 51 Tomah 80 Viroqua 55 Wonewoc-Center 79 Pittsville 35 De Soto 67 Brookwood 47 Kickapoo 85 Weston 55 Girls […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Two Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra board members may have links to Jeffrey Epstein (MILWAUKEE) Two Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra board members are accused of having connections with Jeffery Epstein. One is Peter Mahler, who attempted to fill a personal […]
Edgerton, Phyllis B. Age 81 of Oak Creek and Formerly of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2026 at 6:09 PM
Phyllis B. Edgerton 1944-2026 Phyllis Edgerton (née O’Dell), 81, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, died peacefully at her residence with family by her side on February 6, 2026. She was born in Necedah, Wisconsin on September 18, […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 10, 2026 at 12:11 PM
The Bucks 3-game win streak is history, falling 118-99 to Orlando – The Brewers and Red Sox were involved in a 6-player trade on Monday – The U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team blanked Switzerland 5-0 and faces rival Canada today.
WRN Daily: Trump’s calls to nationalize elections seen as unconstitutional
by Bob Hague on February 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A former US Attorney says President Trump’s call to “nationalize” elections runs counter to the Constitution. John Vaudreuil is a former US Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, now with the civic education group Keep Our […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Dane County judge rules lawsuit over uncounted absentee ballots can continue (MADISON) In arguing for dismissal, attorneys representing the city and former clerk Maribeth Witzel‑Behl said absentee voting is a privilege, not a right. On Monday, […]
Juneau County Authorities Looking for Help in Possible Truck Theft
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2026 at 6:12 PM
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding an incident that occurred in Lisbon Township on 02/01/2026. We are looking for any information about a 2000–2006 white Chevy truck that picked up and took […]
Miller, Verda Jean Ae 94 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2026 at 3:17 PM
Verda Jean Miller, age 94 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, February 6, 2026 at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro. She was born on April 8, 1931 in Oakes, North Dakota, the daughter of Leslie and Mabel (Peterson) […]
