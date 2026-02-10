WRN Daily: Trump’s calls to nationalize elections seen as unconstitutional
A former US Attorney says President Trump’s call to “nationalize” elections runs counter to the Constitution. John Vaudreuil is a former US Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, now with the civic education group Keep Our Republic. “And what he says is directly contrary to Article 1 of the Constitution that says the time, […] Source: WRN.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Two Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra board members may have links to Jeffrey Epstein (MILWAUKEE) Two Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra board members are accused of having connections with Jeffery Epstein. One is Peter Mahler, who attempted to fill a personal […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 10, 2026 at 12:11 PM
The Bucks 3-game win streak is history, falling 118-99 to Orlando – The Brewers and Red Sox were involved in a 6-player trade on Monday – The U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team blanked Switzerland 5-0 and faces rival Canada today.
by Bob Hague on February 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Dane County judge rules lawsuit over uncounted absentee ballots can continue (MADISON) In arguing for dismissal, attorneys representing the city and former clerk Maribeth Witzel‑Behl said absentee voting is a privilege, not a right. On Monday, […]
Juneau County Authorities Looking for Help in Possible Truck Theft
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2026 at 6:12 PM
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding an incident that occurred in Lisbon Township on 02/01/2026. We are looking for any information about a 2000–2006 white Chevy truck that picked up and took […]
Miller, Verda Jean Ae 94 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2026 at 3:17 PM
Verda Jean Miller, age 94 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, February 6, 2026 at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro. She was born on April 8, 1931 in Oakes, North Dakota, the daughter of Leslie and Mabel (Peterson) […]
Eberhardt, Dennis Scott Age 81 of Rural Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2026 at 3:12 PM
Dennis Scott Eberhardt, age 81, of rural Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 in the comfort of his home. He was surrounded by his loving family and faithful companions, Lucy and Daisy. He was born on […]
Roller, Victor Age 69 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2026 at 3:07 PM
Victor Roller was born on January 1, 1957, in Adams County, Wisconsin, to Robert and Alice (Hollman) Roller, and lived his life with quiet strength and independence. A man of few words, Victor spoke most clearly through his actions, showing […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 9, 2026 at 12:07 PM
Seattle dominated Super Bowl 60 with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Santa Clara. Seattle RB Kenneth Walker was named game MVP. – The U.S. captured a pair of gold medals on Sunday, but American downhill skiing […]
