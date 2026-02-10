Gov. Tim Walz says federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota could end within days

Gov. Tim Walz says the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota could end soon. He spoke with top Trump administration officials, including border czar Tom Homan and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. Walz said Tuesday that he anticipates hearing…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.