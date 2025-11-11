The Supreme Court is expected to say whether full SNAP food payments can resume

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to say Tuesday whether the Trump administration must start complying with lower-court orders that require full payments in the SNAP food program. The administration accepted a pair of earlier rulings that said it must…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.