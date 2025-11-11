The Supreme Court is expected to say whether full SNAP food payments can resume
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to say Tuesday whether the Trump administration must start complying with lower-court orders that require full payments in the SNAP food program. The administration accepted a pair of earlier rulings that said it must…
WRN Deep Dive – History and origins of Veterans Day
by bhague@wrn.com on November 11, 2025 at 8:45 AM
WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with John Hall at the University of Wisconsin on the origins and history of Veterans Day. Bob Hague 0:10 Talking with John Hall at UW Madison about the history of Veterans Day. John, you know what? I’m […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Presidential pardons for Wisconsin Republicans involved in 2020 election scheme (WASHINGTON DC) Presidential pardons for Wisconsinites implicated in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis allegedly hatched […]
Mauston Announced Baldwin & Woodhouse to Coach Golden Eagle Softball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2025 at 6:07 PM
The Mauston Athletics Department is thrilled to announce the hiring of Jennifer Baldwin and Payton Woodhouse as Co-Head Coaches of the Mauston High School Varsity Softball program for the 2025–26 school year and beyond. […]
2025 SBC All-Conference Cross Country Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2025 at 6:05 PM
SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE 2025 Cross Country Boys 1st team all conference Cooper Powell 11 Brookwood August Rueckheim 11 Brookwood Max Vogele 12 Necedah Dominic Kirkpatrick 11 Hillsboro Sawyer Stenerson 9 […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
One dead following another fire in Milwaukee apartment building without sprinklers (MILWAUKEE) A fatal fire Saturday morning at a Milwaukee apartment building. The Milwaukee Fire Department reported that some people trapped in the building near […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 10, 2025 at 12:04 PM
The Packers face the Eagles in Monday Night Football tonight at Lambeau Field
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 10, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Packers and Eagles wrap up Week 10 of the NFL season with a Monday night clash at Lambeau Field – The Badgers ended their 6-game losing streak, knocking off Washington – The Bucks fell to the Rockets in Milwaukee – Marquette […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 10, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Evers says ‘no’ to Trump SNAP pullback (MADISON) A one-word response from Tony Evers. “No.” That from the Democratic governor on Sunday, after the Trump Administration suggested Wisconsin should return FoodShare payments to […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM
It’s offense against defense as #2 Michigan hosts #10 Wisconsin in Big Ten hockey action this weekend in Ann Arbor – The Packers continue getting ready for their Monday night NFL matchup against Philadelphia – The Bucks host the […]
