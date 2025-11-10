Wisconsin man accused of setting fire to congressman's office pleads no contest to arson charge
A Wisconsin man accused of trying to burn down a congressman’s office earlier this year because he was upset over the federal TikTok ban has pleaded no contest to felony arson. Online court records indicate 20-year-old Caiden Stachowicz of Menasha…
Mauston Announced Baldwin & Woodhouse to Coach Golden Eagle Softball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2025 at 6:07 PM
The Mauston Athletics Department is thrilled to announce the hiring of Jennifer Baldwin and Payton Woodhouse as Co-Head Coaches of the Mauston High School Varsity Softball program for the 2025–26 school year and beyond. […]
2025 SBC All-Conference Cross Country Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2025 at 6:05 PM
SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE 2025 Cross Country Boys 1st team all conference Cooper Powell 11 Brookwood August Rueckheim 11 Brookwood Max Vogele 12 Necedah Dominic Kirkpatrick 11 Hillsboro Sawyer Stenerson 9 […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
One dead following another fire in Milwaukee apartment building without sprinklers (MILWAUKEE) A fatal fire Saturday morning at a Milwaukee apartment building. The Milwaukee Fire Department reported that some people trapped in the building near […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 10, 2025 at 12:04 PM
The Packers face the Eagles in Monday Night Football tonight at Lambeau Field
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 10, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Packers and Eagles wrap up Week 10 of the NFL season with a Monday night clash at Lambeau Field – The Badgers ended their 6-game losing streak, knocking off Washington – The Bucks fell to the Rockets in Milwaukee – Marquette […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 10, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Evers says ‘no’ to Trump SNAP pullback (MADISON) A one-word response from Tony Evers. “No.” That from the Democratic governor on Sunday, after the Trump Administration suggested Wisconsin should return FoodShare payments to […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 7, 2025 at 7:00 PM
It’s offense against defense as #2 Michigan hosts #10 Wisconsin in Big Ten hockey action this weekend in Ann Arbor – The Packers continue getting ready for their Monday night NFL matchup against Philadelphia – The Bucks host the […]
2025 SBC Football All-Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2025 at 5:06 PM
SCENIC BLUFFS CONFERENCE All conference football 2025 Offense Quarterback – team Name # School Year Height WT 1st – Drew Butzler #21 Cash 12 5’11 190 2nd – Keegan Jones #12 Ithaca 12 6’2 170 […]
Sedevic, Kevin T. Age 40 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2025 at 3:40 PM
Kevin T. Sedevic, age 40, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2025. A memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. […]
