Powerful winds and reported tornadoes rip through the Midwest, leaving heavy damage but no deaths
A series of reported tornadoes has torn through the midwestern United States, ripping roofs off homes and leaving roads impassable. Officials in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota have expressed relief that the storms did not result in loss of life. In…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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City of Elroy Issues Notice Regarding Outdoor Warning Siren- North End
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 5:25 PM
The City of Elroy would like to inform residents that the emergency warning siren located on the north end of the city is currently not operational. The siren on the south end of town remains fully functional. City officials have contacted […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4-16
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 5:25 PM
Baseball Wautoma 10 Mauston 6 Adams-Friendship 10 Berlin 0 Westfield 10 Nekoosa 4 Wisconsin Dells 7 Ripon 2 Bangor 16 New Lisbon/Necedah 3 Royall 16 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Easton Wopat 2 Doubles for Royall) Weston 5 Wauzeka-Steuben 2 La Crosse Central 3 […]
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Mauston Rally Falls Short in Baseball Loss to Wautoma
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 5:23 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagle Baseball team dug themselves a hole they could not get out of falling to Wautoma 10-6 Thursday evening. Mauston fell behind 10-2 before they mounted a 7th inning rally attempt. Mauston scored 4 runs before […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Apparent lightning strike at Kwik Trip kills Pennsylvania trucker (WAUKESHA) A Pennsylvania truck driver is killed from an apparent lightning strike in Waukesha Wednesday evening. Police officers responding to a Kwik Trip were told the man […]
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Herrmann, June Louise Age 102 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 4:17 PM
June Louise Herrmann, 102, of Mauston, Wisconsin, died at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mauston on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, and is now with her Lord. June was born on November 6, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Henry and Louise […]
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Clark, Charles (Charlie, Chuck) Dee Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2026 at 4:16 PM
Charles (Charlie, Chuck) Dee Clark, 88 Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away April 11, 2026, at UW Hospital in Madison after a fall at his home. He was born August 2, 1937, to Opal (Hansen) and Carl Clark in Conway, Missouri. He joined the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 17, 2026 at 12:14 PM
The Brewers bunted their way to victory on Thursday, a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays – The Wisconsin men’s basketball team has added its first transfer of the offseason – The final two playoff spots are up for grabs in the NBA […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Sheriff issues warning ahead of planned beagle rescue at Ridglan Farms (MADISON) With animal activists planning to enter the Ridglan Farms beagle breeding facility on Sunday in an effort to remove the dogs, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin […]
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WRN Daily: Sheriff issues warning ahead of planned beagle rescue in Dane County
by bhague@wrn.com on April 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
With animal activists planning to enter the Ridglan Farms beagle breeding facility on Sunday in an effort to remove the dogs, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett warned in a briefing posted to social media on Thursday that illegal actions will not be […]
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