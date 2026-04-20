Rubber bullets, pepper spray and arrests as protesters try to storm a Wisconsin beagle lab

About 1,000 animal welfare protesters who tried to gain entry to a beagle breeding and research facility in Wisconsin have been turned back by police who fired rubber bullets and pepper spray into the crowd and arrested the group’s leader.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.