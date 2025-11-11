The Supreme Court has extended an order blocking full SNAP payments, with the shutdown potentially near an end
The Supreme Court has extended an order blocking full SNAP payments, with the shutdown potentially near an end.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Hillsboro Man Injured in Truck Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2025 at 8:57 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday afternoon, November 7th, 2025, at approximately 2:00 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway […]
-
Raspiller, Linda Lou
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2025 at 5:56 PM
My name is Linda Lou Raspiller. I was born in Reddick, IL on July 24, 1945. Linda passed peacefully Nov 9 2025, at home surrounded by loved ones. In 1963 I married the love of my life, Stanley Raspiller. We moved to Wisconsin in 1963, where we […]
-
Robbins, Pamela Velnet Age 62 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2025 at 5:46 PM
Pamela Velnet Robbins, age 62, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, November 7, 2025, at her home. Pamela was born on May 7, 1963, in Racine, Wisconsin to Richard and Ruth (Harcus) Ostrander Sr. She attended Park High School. […]
-
Jensen, Lucille Age 85 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2025 at 5:45 PM
Lucille Jensen, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Cranberry Court in Wisconsin Rapids. Born August 20, 1940, in the Town of Richfield, WI, Lucille was the beloved daughter of Darwin and Violet (Nelson) […]
-
2025 SBC Girls All-Conference Volleyball Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2025 at 5:43 PM
1st team all conference Katie Field 11 Royall/Wonewoc Delilah Hedden 12 Necedah Kenli Gollnick 9 Bangor Ella Dahlen 10 […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman charged in shooting death of pharmacy student friend (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee woman is charged in a fatal shooting. 31-year-old Jamica Mills is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the November 4th death of 26-year-old Concordia […]
-
WRN Deep Dive – History and origins of Veterans Day
by bhague@wrn.com on November 11, 2025 at 8:45 AM
WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with John Hall at the University of Wisconsin on the origins and history of Veterans Day. Bob Hague 0:10 Talking with John Hall at UW Madison about the history of Veterans Day. John, you know what? I’m […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Presidential pardons for Wisconsin Republicans involved in 2020 election scheme (WASHINGTON DC) Presidential pardons for Wisconsinites implicated in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis allegedly hatched […]
-
Mauston Announced Baldwin & Woodhouse to Coach Golden Eagle Softball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2025 at 6:07 PM
The Mauston Athletics Department is thrilled to announce the hiring of Jennifer Baldwin and Payton Woodhouse as Co-Head Coaches of the Mauston High School Varsity Softball program for the 2025–26 school year and beyond. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.