Elon Musk said he instructed Grok to take Wikipedia’s articles and “modify” them to create Grokipedia. The results are largely the same, or worse — Grokipedia removes or reduces sources, or introduces bad information.
Grokipedia copies Wikipedia, but omits references
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man convicted of killing girlfriend, hiding her body sentenced to life without parole (WAUKESHA) Life in prison for a Waukesha man convicted of killing his girlfriend and hiding her body. A Waukesha County jury found 57-year-old Matthew Pahl guilty […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 12, 2025 at 12:09 PM
The Packers get back to work today, getting ready for Sunday’s matchup in New York against the Giants. — Can the Packers turn their offensive fortunes around in the second half of the season, much like they have in years past?
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 12, 2025 at 12:06 PM
Nolan Winter posted his second double/double of the season, helping the Badgers roll to a 86-55 win over Ball State – Brewers manager Pat Murphy is the National League’s Manager of the Year for the second straight season – The […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 12, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Duffy makes stop at Central Wisconsin Airport (MOSINEE) President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform Monday to criticize air traffic controllers who called out of work during the government shutdown, during which they were forced to stay […]
Hillsboro Man Injured in Truck Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2025 at 8:57 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday afternoon, November 7th, 2025, at approximately 2:00 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway […]
Raspiller, Linda Lou
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2025 at 5:56 PM
My name is Linda Lou Raspiller. I was born in Reddick, IL on July 24, 1945. Linda passed peacefully Nov 9 2025, at home surrounded by loved ones. In 1963 I married the love of my life, Stanley Raspiller. We moved to Wisconsin in 1963, where we […]
Robbins, Pamela Velnet Age 62 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2025 at 5:46 PM
Pamela Velnet Robbins, age 62, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, November 7, 2025, at her home. Pamela was born on May 7, 1963, in Racine, Wisconsin to Richard and Ruth (Harcus) Ostrander Sr. She attended Park High School. […]
Jensen, Lucille Age 85 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2025 at 5:45 PM
Lucille Jensen, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Cranberry Court in Wisconsin Rapids. Born August 20, 1940, in the Town of Richfield, WI, Lucille was the beloved daughter of Darwin and Violet (Nelson) […]
2025 SBC Girls All-Conference Volleyball Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2025 at 5:43 PM
1st team all conference Katie Field 11 Royall/Wonewoc Delilah Hedden 12 Necedah Kenli Gollnick 9 Bangor Ella Dahlen 10 […]
