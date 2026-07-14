President Donald Trump recently said the AI industry needs "more energy than the entire country produces right now … In fact some people say almost double." Data centers’ energy needs are increasing, but multiple credible estimates undercut Trump’s figure.
The AI industry needs “more energy than the entire country produces right now … In fact some people say almost double.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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Public Health Sauk County Opens Nominations for 2026 Public Health Excellence Awards
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2026 at 5:12 PM
Public Health Sauk County invites nominations for the 2026 Public Health Excellence Awards, a recognition program for the community. These awards honor people and groups who help improve the health and well-being of Sauk County residents and […]
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Free & Reduced School Meals Release
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2026 at 5:09 PM
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Benson, Douglas R. Age 59 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2026 at 2:53 PM
Douglas R. Benson, known to many as Doug, passed away on May 18, 2026, in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, at the age of 59. A Celebration of Doug’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the New […]
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Anderson, Robin L. Age 87 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2026 at 2:48 PM
Robin L. Anderson, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2026. No services are planned at this time. Robin owned and operated the Camelot Motel for many years. She later worked for Ideal Uniforms […]
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Westrich, Lynn M. Age 59 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2026 at 2:43 PM
Lynn M. Westrich, age 59, of Necedah, Wisconsin passed away Monday, July 6, 2026, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin after a hard fought battle with cancer. Lynn was born December 11, 1966, in Adams, Wisconsin to Frank […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Rodriguez press conference follows firing of campaign manager (MADISON) Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez held a Monday press conference after firing the manager of her campaign for governor over the weekend. Rodriguez said submitted finance […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Safe gun storage can prevent tragedy
by bhague@wrn.com on July 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Normalizing conversations about safe gun storage means more than just keeping firearms out of the wrong hands. It’s a relevant topic as the father of Madison’s Abundant Life School shooter is scheduled for trial next year for failing to […]
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WRN Daily: Watch for Signs of Heat Exhaustion During Extreme Heat
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
With temperatures expected to remain in the mid- to upper 90s throughout the week, health officials are reminding residents to take steps to stay safe and recognize the warning signs of heat-related illness. Dr. Nick Lehnertz of the Minnesota […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 14, 2026 at 11:07 AM
Baseball’s All-Star game is on tap tonight in Philadelphia. The American League has a narrow advantage in the series, 48-45-2. — Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker captured the annual Home Run Derby, edging Kyle Schwarber […]
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