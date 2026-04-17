Stuck in Neutral: Nebraska used to be a leader in creating jobs and spurring growth. Not anymore.

Nebraska’s economic growth has stalled, missing Site Selection magazine’s top 10 development states for the second year. Business leaders see this as a pressing issue. A Flatwater Free Press analysis shows Nebraska’s job growth lags behind neighboring states, costing 70,000…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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