Former Wisconsin man sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for illegal campaign contributions
A federal judge has sentenced a former Wisconsin man to 20 months in prison for making campaign contributions after renouncing his U.S. citizenship. According to prosecutors, Roger Hoffman of Madison renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2009 after becoming a citizen…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Apparent lightning strike at Kwik Trip kills Pennsylvania trucker (WAUKESHA) A Pennsylvania truck driver is killed from an apparent lightning strike in Waukesha Wednesday evening. Police officers responding to a Kwik Trip were told the man […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 17, 2026 at 12:14 PM
The Brewers bunted their way to victory on Thursday, a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays – The Wisconsin men’s basketball team has added its first transfer of the offseason – The final two playoff spots are up for grabs in the NBA […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Sheriff issues warning ahead of planned beagle rescue at Ridglan Farms (MADISON) With animal activists planning to enter the Ridglan Farms beagle breeding facility on Sunday in an effort to remove the dogs, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin […]
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WRN Daily: Sheriff issues warning ahead of planned beagle rescue in Dane County
by bhague@wrn.com on April 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
With animal activists planning to enter the Ridglan Farms beagle breeding facility on Sunday in an effort to remove the dogs, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett warned in a briefing posted to social media on Thursday that illegal actions will not be […]
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Belcher, Marian M. Age 87 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2026 at 4:27 PM
Marian M. Belcher, 87, of Camp Douglas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at her home with her beloved dog, Toby, by her side. She was born on July 12, 1938, to Melvin and Agnes (Garske) Hoffman in the Town of Oakdale, Wisconsin. […]
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Tormoen, Jerome C. (Jerry) Age 89 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2026 at 2:09 PM
Jerome (Jerry) C. Tormoen, age 89, of Camp Douglas, passed away on April 14, 2026. He was the son of Nickolai and Viola (Kruger) Tormoen and was born on March 8, 1937, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Jerry graduated from Camp Douglas High School in 1955 […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Statewide tornado drills cancelled for Thursday (UNDATED) There will be no statewide tornado drills on Thursday. Wisconsin Emergency Management cancelled the annual drills in light of recent severe weather that has impacted communities across […]
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WRN Daily: Republican lawmakers say DPI violated open meeting laws with 2024 trip to Dells
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Republican lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol are accusing the Department of Public Instruction of violating the state’s open meetings law during a four-day trip to the Wisconsin Dells last year that cost nearly $400,000. The allegation […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 16, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers ended their 6-game losing streak, knocking off Toronto 2-1 at Am Fam Field – Green Bay Phoenix women’s coach Kayla Karius received a contract extension that will keep her with the program through the 2034-35 […]
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