Former Wisconsin man sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for illegal campaign contributions

A federal judge has sentenced a former Wisconsin man to 20 months in prison for making campaign contributions after renouncing his U.S. citizenship. According to prosecutors, Roger Hoffman of Madison renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2009 after becoming a citizen…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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