George Foreman laid to rest in Iowa, drawn by a peaceful 1988 visit

Boxing legend George Foreman, who passed away in March 2025, chose to be buried in Sioux City, Iowa. He visited the area once in 1988 and was captivated by its peaceful Loess Hills. Foreman’s family explained that he often recalled…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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