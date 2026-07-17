Rhodes-Conway cites housing, transit priorities, in declaring third run for Madison mayor
Some rumored challengers have endorsed Satya Rhodes-Conway in the April 2027 election, but there’s plenty of time for more names to emerge.
Source: Isthmus.com
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 17, 2026 at 9:03 PM
Late breaking news from The Open Championship where a shocking scoring decision knocks one of golf’s most polarizing figures out of Saturday’s final pairing. Also, the Brewers get clearance from both Mother Nature and the MLB office to […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Rodriguez suspends campaign for governor (MADISON) Another candidate is out of the Democratic primary for Wisconsin Governor. Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodriguez says financial miscounts by a former campaign manager would have overshadowed the rest […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin has seen few cases of “explosive diarrhea” infection, says DHS (UNDATED) The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state is not seeing a major outbreak of an intestinal infection widely linked to the phrase […]
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WRN Daily: Tips For Dealing With Wildfire Smoke
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to impact air quality across Wisconsin, prompting health experts to encourage residents to take precautions, especially those most vulnerable to respiratory issues. Dr. Vivek Balasubramaniam, a pulmonologist with […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 17, 2026 at 9:30 AM
The Brewers get back to work, Giannis is welcomed in his new home, and a surprise name making an early run at the Open Championship.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM
DNR extends Air Quality Advisory as wildfire smoke extends statewide (UNDATED) The Wisconsin DNR extends a statewide Air Quality Advisory through noon Friday. It will now run until noon Friday and could be extended again. This is due to smoke from […]
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Wehinger, Judith Arlene Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2026 at 4:47 PM
Judith Arlene Wehinger, 83, of Friendship, WI, formerly of South Wayne, WI passed away on June 2, 2026. She was born August 17, 1942, to Arleigh and Hazel Johnson. Raised in Woodford, WI and graduated from South Wayne High School (now […]
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Neitzel, Wayne L. Age 96 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2026 at 3:39 PM
Wayne L. Neitzel, age 96, of Wonewoc, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, WI. Wayne was born on April 29, 1930, to Ernest and Opal (Feldman) Neitzel on a farm outside of Wonewoc, WI. He […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
WEC refers Musk to Brown County DA over voting offers (MADISON) Some scrutiny for the world’s richest man here in Wisconsin. On a 5-1 vote the Wisconsin Elections Commission finds probable cause that Elon Musk broke state law by offering $1 […]
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