Somali businesses struggle during the Minneapolis ICE crackdown

Business owners in a Minneapolis Somali mall are feeling the impact of an immigration crackdown. The usually bustling Karmel Mall is now quiet, with many shops closed. While many immigrants say their businesses have been impacted, the Somali community has…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.