Photos show anti-ICE crowd chase off pro-ICE demonstrators from Minneapolis streets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A large group of protesters turned out in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday and confronted a much smaller group of people organized by conservative influencer Jack Lang to demonstrate in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Anti-Ice protesters…
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/15
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2026 at 4:55 PM
Wrestling Mauston/Necedah 48 Nekoosa/Port Edwards 34 Mauston/Necedah 46 Ithaca/Weston 29 Cashton 36 Hillsboro 24 Tomah 65 Independence 18 Girls Basketball Mauston 53 Adams-Friendship 41 Royall 66 Hillsboro 22 (Layla Marty 16points to lead […]
Mauston Girls Get Big Win Over Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2026 at 4:54 PM
Mauston traveled to Adams Friendship for a Conference game Thursday night to play a pretty good Green Devils team. Playing the second game of three games this Mauston came in with spunk and attitude and full force as Senior Caitlin Lavold returned […]
Mauston/Necedah Wrestling Stays Perfect on Season
by WRJC WebMaster on January 16, 2026 at 4:53 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Wrestling team remained perfect on their season downing Nekoosa/Port Edwards 48-34 and Ithaca/Weston 46-29 Thursday night. Jaren Hansen had a big night for Mauston winning both his matches in dominating fashion. Owen […]
WRN Daily: Wisconsin tribes advise members amid ICE actions in Twin Cities
by Bob Hague on January 16, 2026 at 2:30 PM
Addressing concerns about ICE among Wisconsin’s tribal communities in posts to social media, Wisconsin Native American tribes are advising their members to have their tribal issued identification and a second form of ID with them and to be […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Former Milwaukee County bus driver accused of hitting, killing man while driving bus drunk (MILWAUKEE) An arrest warrant is issued for a former Milwaukee County bus driver accused of hitting and killing a man while driving drunk last November. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Assembly passes tips tax exemption (MADISON) Wisconsin would create a new tax exemption for tips under legislation passed in the state Assembly Thursday. The exemption would cover tips received in 2025 through 2028 and is similar to one […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson heads into the offseason with a different outlook after spending the entire offseason last year rehabbing an ACL injury – Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker is set to become a free agent. He’s […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 16, 2026 at 11:57 AM
The 2nd ranked hockey Badgers dropped their series opener to 4th ranked Michigan State 4-3 at the Kohl Center last night. — The Bucks losing streak reached three games with a blowout loss at San Antonio — Still no […]
Tahoe vs Buggy Accident in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2026 at 7:15 PM
One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash Thursday Morning when a vehicle struck a horse drawnbuggy on Highway 33 in the Town of Sheldon.On January 15 th, 2026, at around 8:10am, a Chevy Tahoe traveling westbound on Hwy 33 near Opera […]
