Social media users rushed to interpret a new court filing in the case of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s murder, which contains a bullet analysis that they say exonerates him. Forensic science and criminology experts say that’s a wrong assumption.

What to know about bullet analysis in Charlie Kirk killing
Source: Politifacts.com



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