WRN Daily: Environmental group’s analysis highlights health harms of more frequent wildfire smoke
Days of wildfire smoke exposure are becoming more frequent in Wisconsin, and accounts for an estimated 250 premature deaths in Wisconsin every year, according to new analysis by an environmental advocacy group. “Comparatively, in the past five years, we’ve had about nine days a year where smoke has caused unhealthy air quality somewhere in Wisconsin, […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Environmental group’s analysis highlights health harms of more frequent...
by bhague@wrn.com on July 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Days of wildfire smoke exposure are becoming more frequent in Wisconsin, and accounts for an estimated 250 premature deaths in Wisconsin every year, according to new analysis by an environmental advocacy group. “Comparatively, in the past five […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
UPFRONT: Chaotic week in Democratic primary as Rodriguez exits, Crowley re-enters (MADISON) Milwaukee County executive David Crowley is back in the race for Wisconsin governor following the departure of Lt Governor Sara Rodriguez. Democratic […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 20, 2026 at 8:25 AM
The Brewers win in a wild walk-off, history is made at the World Cup Final, and an unlikley winner at golf’s final major, The Open Championship.
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 17, 2026 at 9:03 PM
Late breaking news from The Open Championship where a shocking scoring decision knocks one of golf’s most polarizing figures out of Saturday’s final pairing. Also, the Brewers get clearance from both Mother Nature and the MLB office to […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Rodriguez suspends campaign for governor (MADISON) Another candidate is out of the Democratic primary for Wisconsin Governor. Lieutenant Governor Sarah Rodriguez says financial miscounts by a former campaign manager would have overshadowed the rest […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin has seen few cases of “explosive diarrhea” infection, says DHS (UNDATED) The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state is not seeing a major outbreak of an intestinal infection widely linked to the phrase […]
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WRN Daily: Tips For Dealing With Wildfire Smoke
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to impact air quality across Wisconsin, prompting health experts to encourage residents to take precautions, especially those most vulnerable to respiratory issues. Dr. Vivek Balasubramaniam, a pulmonologist with […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 17, 2026 at 9:30 AM
The Brewers get back to work, Giannis is welcomed in his new home, and a surprise name making an early run at the Open Championship.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM
DNR extends Air Quality Advisory as wildfire smoke extends statewide (UNDATED) The Wisconsin DNR extends a statewide Air Quality Advisory through noon Friday. It will now run until noon Friday and could be extended again. This is due to smoke from […]
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