President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi and said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche would take over as acting attorney general. Here’s a fact-checker’s guide to her controversial year.
Trump fires Bondi. How we fact-checked her AG tenure.
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man accused of killing estranged wife arrested after manhunt (KENOSHA) A man accused of killing his estranged wife in Kenosha is in custody. 33-year-old Marckus Plaza was wanted in the stabbing death of 28-year-old former Kenosha County corrections […]
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City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2026 at 4:11 PM
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 3, 2026 at 12:50 PM
The Brewers begin a weekend series in Kansas City tonight, the Bucks host the Boston Celtics tonight, and the Packers’ GM says the team needs to learn from mistakes made last season.
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WRN Daily: Rothman tells Regents he’s not leaving
by bhague@wrn.com on April 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Universities of Wisconsin System Jay Rothman says he’s not leaving. As first reported by the Associated Press on Thursday, Rothman has been told by the Board of Regents to either resign or be fired. In a March 26 letter to the Regents, Rothman […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Rothman tells Regents he’s not leaving (MADISON) Universities of Wisconsin System Jay Rothman says he’s not leaving. As first reported by the Associated Press on Thursday, Rothman has been told by the Board of Regents to either resign or […]
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$100,000 All or Nothing TicketSold in Richland Center
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Lottery retailer sells its second $100,000 winning ticket Who doesn’t love a game where the player matches 0 out of 11 and wins $100,000? A winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket was sold at the Eastside BP on 2407 […]
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Juneau County Arrest Summary 4-2-26
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2026 at 7:03 PM
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WRN Daily: DNR records 13 fatalities in 2025-’26 snowmobile season
by bhague@wrn.com on April 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
There were 13 fatalities in Wisconsin’s now concluded snowmobile season. That’s according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fatal Crash Summaries for this year and 2025. The crashes occurred between December 13 in […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
WisDOT launches distracted driving campaign (WEST BEND) The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers “Buckle Up, Phone Down.” April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and this year’s WisDOT campaign […]
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