WRN Daily: Pilots will be rocking their wings to land at AirVenture this week

Things can get hectic in the airspace around AirVenture in Oshkosh. EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski says pilots heading to Whittman Regional Airport have plenty of homework to do. “There are things called notice to airmen or notice to air missions that take place that pilots have to follow. It’s required reading. And most of the […] Source: WRN.com







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