WRN Daily: Pilots will be rocking their wings to land at AirVenture this week
Things can get hectic in the airspace around AirVenture in Oshkosh. EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski says pilots heading to Whittman Regional Airport have plenty of homework to do. “There are things called notice to airmen or notice to air missions that take place that pilots have to follow. It’s required reading. And most of the […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Pilots will be rocking their wings to land at AirVenture this week
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 21, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Things can get hectic in the airspace around AirVenture in Oshkosh. EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski says pilots heading to Whittman Regional Airport have plenty of homework to do. “There are things called notice to airmen or notice to air […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Pilots will be rocking their wings to land at AirVenture this week (OSHKOSH) Things can get hectic in the airspace around AirVenture in Oshkosh. EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski says pilots heading to Whittman Regional Airport have plenty of homework to […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 21, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers opened a 3-game series with the Mets, winning 8-3, knocking off former Brewers starter Freddy Peralta in the process. — Packers defensive tackle Davante Wyatt has agreed to a 3-year contract extension worth $57 million […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 20, 2026 at 9:05 PM
An old friend returns to American Family Field, Brandon Woodruff gives us an injury update, and the Packers take care of one of their defensive stars ahead of training camp.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 20, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Evers endorses Crowley for Governor (MADISON) It’s official: Tony Evers is endorsing in the race to succeed him. Governor Evers on Saturday announced he’s backing Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in the August Democratic primary. […]
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DWD Announces Disaster Unemployment Assistance for Wisconsinites Impacted bySevere...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2026 at 2:46 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced today that federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available for eligible workers in Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Manitowoc, […]
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DATCP Issues Public Health Alert for Gunderson Food Service Beef Grillers Due to...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2026 at 2:45 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is issuing a public health alert for Beef Grillers raw beef patties produced by Gunderson Food Service in Mondovi. This alert is due to product being misbranded and […]
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Moran, Michael G. Age 78 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2026 at 2:27 PM
Michael G. Moran, age 78, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, while on vacation in northern Wisconsin with loved ones by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with military honors at 2:00 […]
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Arciuch, Irene Age 87 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 20, 2026 at 2:20 PM
Irene Arciuch, age 87, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2026. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David […]
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