Severe storms continue to produce heavy rain, lightning and flooding across parts of US

Storms barreling across the heart of the United States continue to threaten rain and pose flooding risks after causing at least one death when a man apparently was struck by lightning in Wisconsin. Police in Waukesha, west of Milwaukee, said…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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