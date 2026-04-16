Senate Republicans send Trump resolution to lift mining ban near Boundary Waters Canoe Area
Congressional Republicans are sending President Donald Trump a resolution for his signature that would lift a federal ban on mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The Senate passed the resolution Thursday. The House approved it on Jan. 21.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Governor Evers signs State of Emergency executive order following recent severe weather (UNION CENTER) Help to rebuild is on the way after severe storms hit Wisconsin. After two days of turbulent weather around the state, Governor Tony Evers signed […]
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Tormoen, Jerome C. (Jerry) Age 89 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2026 at 2:09 PM
Jerome (Jerry) C. Tormoen, age 89, of Camp Douglas, passed away on April 14, 2026. He was the son of Nickolai and Viola (Kruger) Tormoen and was born on March 8, 1937, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Jerry graduated from Camp Douglas High School in 1955 […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Statewide tornado drills cancelled for Thursday (UNDATED) There will be no statewide tornado drills on Thursday. Wisconsin Emergency Management cancelled the annual drills in light of recent severe weather that has impacted communities across […]
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WRN Daily: Republican lawmakers say DPI violated open meeting laws with 2024 trip to Dells
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Republican lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol are accusing the Department of Public Instruction of violating the state’s open meetings law during a four-day trip to the Wisconsin Dells last year that cost nearly $400,000. The allegation […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 16, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers ended their 6-game losing streak, knocking off Toronto 2-1 at Am Fam Field – Green Bay Phoenix women’s coach Kayla Karius received a contract extension that will keep her with the program through the 2034-35 […]
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Juneau County Arrest Report 4-15-26
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2026 at 7:45 PM
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Following Storm Damage, Wisconsin Consumers Should Use Caution When Seeking Repairs
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2026 at 7:36 PM
This week, thunderstorms, high winds, tornadoes, flooding, and hail havestruck communities across Wisconsin. Homes and vehicles may be damaged and in need ofrepair work. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection(DATCP) […]
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OPEN BOOK AND BOARD OF REVIEW CITY OF MAUSTON, JUNEAU COUNTY
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2026 at 7:35 PM
Notice of Open Book-May 8, 2026 Pursuant to s. 70.45, Wis. Stats, the assessment roll for the year 2026 assessment will be open for examination on May 8, […]
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25-26 SBC All Conference Boys Basketball Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2026 at 7:34 PM
2025 – 2026 Scenic Bluffs Conference Boys Basketball All Conference Team FIRST TEAM Miles […]
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