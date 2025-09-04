Senators will question Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Trump’s 2026 health care agenda and recent changes to the CDC. Our live fact-checking:
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to testify before the U.S. Senate Finance Committe
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2025 at 11:08 AM
The Packers are getting ready for the Detroit Lions but may have to play without a couple of starters – Micah Parsons is getting all the pub, but the Packers will have to deal with Lions pass rushing defensive end Aiden Hutchinson
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The NFL Regular season kicks off tonight with the Eagles playing host to the Cowboys – The Packers are optimistic about newcomer Micah Parsons playing in their Sunday opener against Detroit – The Brewers beat the Phillies 6-3 to even […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Senate Committee hears testimony on Bradyn’s Law (MADISON) At the Capitol, a Senate Committee heard testimony in support of “Bradyn’s Law”, which would increase the punishment for those convicted of sextortion. Brittney Bird […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2025 at 5:56 PM
The Brewers resume their series with the Phillies tonight – former Badger hockey standout Joe Pavelski will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame – The Packers are getting ready for the Lions this afternoon
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report 8-24 thru 8-31
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 4:11 PM
8/24 The sheriff’s office responded to a disorderly conduct call in the Town of Franklin. The suspect was no longer at the residence but was later contacted and arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Battery. […]
Mauston Volleyball Splits Matches in Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 4:10 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday evening, downing Melrose-Mindoro 2-0 but falling to Reedsburg 0-2. Mauston got off to a fast start against Melrose-Mindoro scoring the first 8 points of the game before taking […]
Free Health Screenings with free healthy breakfast to be held in Wonewoc September 23rd
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 3:35 PM
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area is offering free health screenings as part of their commitment to community health. The screenings will take place at the Wonewoc Public Library between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Appointments are required. […]
Juneau County Sheriff’s Report 9-3-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 2:05 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Governor Evers addresses last week’s deadly shooting at Minneapolis Catholic church (MILWAUKEE) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers addresses last week’s deadly shooting in Minneapolis, commenting on the tragedy ahead of the first day of […]
