4 former Milwaukee hotel workers get probation and time served in dogpile death
A judge has sentenced four former Milwaukee hotel workers charged with killing a man by piling on top of him to a mix of probation and time already served, allowing them to avoid spending any more time behind bars. Judge…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2025 at 5:56 PM
The Brewers resume their series with the Phillies tonight – former Badger hockey standout Joe Pavelski will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame – The Packers are getting ready for the Lions this afternoon
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report 8-24 thru 8-31
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 4:11 PM
8/24 The sheriff’s office responded to a disorderly conduct call in the Town of Franklin. The suspect was no longer at the residence but was later contacted and arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Battery. […]
Mauston Volleyball Splits Matches in Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 4:10 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday evening, downing Melrose-Mindoro 2-0 but falling to Reedsburg 0-2. Mauston got off to a fast start against Melrose-Mindoro scoring the first 8 points of the game before taking […]
Free Health Screenings with free healthy breakfast to be held in Wonewoc September 23rd
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 3:35 PM
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area is offering free health screenings as part of their commitment to community health. The screenings will take place at the Wonewoc Public Library between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Appointments are required. […]
Juneau County Sheriff’s Report 9-3-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2025 at 2:05 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Governor Evers addresses last week’s deadly shooting at Minneapolis Catholic church (MILWAUKEE) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers addresses last week’s deadly shooting in Minneapolis, commenting on the tragedy ahead of the first day of […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM
The Packers resume work today as they get ready for their season opener against the Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2025 at 10:56 AM
The Badgers are expected to go with Danny O’Neil at QB in game 2 on Saturday – The Packers return to the practice field today after an off day yesterday – The Brewers resume their 3-game series with the Phillies after an off day […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM
“Bradyn’s Law” gets hearing in State Senate committee Wednesday (MADISON) A State Senate committee Wednesday will hear public testimony on legislation that combats sextortion. “Bradyn’s Law”, named in memory of […]
