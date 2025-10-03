Regulators approve disputed $6.2B takeover of Minnesota Power by investment group

Minnesota regulators have approved the takeover of Minnesota Power by an investment group, despite opposition from the state attorney general and consumer advocates. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously Friday, saying conditions on the deal will protect the public…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







