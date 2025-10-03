Iowa school district sues search firm that vetted superintendent arrested by ICE last week
Iowa’s largest school district has said it filed a lawsuit against the consulting company it hired to find superintendent candidates. The Des Moines school district alleges the company failed to properly vet Ian Roberts, who was arrested by immigration authorities…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 3, 2025 at 6:30 PM
The Brewers are holding an afternoon workout today, getting ready for tomorrow’s divisional playoff opener against the rival Cubs — The Badger women’s hockey team will raise their NCAA Championship banner to the rafters […]
Neustadter, Sandra Lee Age 80 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on October 3, 2025 at 2:14 PM
Sandra Lee Neustadter age 80, of New Lisbon Passed away on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 06, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Suspect in fatal Glendale shooting arrested in Indiana (GLENDALE) A suspect connected to a fatal shooting in suburban Milwaukee is in custody. Glendale police responding to a shots-fired call late Monday night found a critically injured woman in her […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 3, 2025 at 11:36 AM
The Packers are off this weekend as they go through their bye week — When they return, they’ll continue to focus on take/aways, something they haven’t had a lot of so far this season.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 3, 2025 at 11:35 AM
The Brewers now have their divisional round opponent. They’ll face the Cubs in game 1 of the best of 5 series on Saturday afternoon — The Badger men and women’s hockey teams are in action tonight […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers defends Democrats in partial government shutdown (BROWN DEER) Governor Tony Evers defends congressional Democrats who demand enhanced Obamacare tax credits which are set to expire in December be included in any bill to keep the federal […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-2-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 2, 2025 at 2:14 PM
17 Year old from Mauston Seriously Hurt in Vernon County 3 Vehicle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on October 2, 2025 at 2:12 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Sunday morning,September 28, 2025, at approximately 10:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 DispatchCenter received a report of a motor vehicle crash, resulting in serious injuries.The crash occurred […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/30
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2025 at 4:46 PM
Girls Volleyball Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 0 Hillsboro 3 Bangor 1 (Harper Sullivan 17kills 6aces for the Tigers) Brookwood 3 Cashton 1 (Katelyn Lee 3kills 14assists for Brookwood) Royall 3 New Lisbon 0 Mount Horeb 3 Reedsburg 0 Rice Lake 2 Tomah 0 […]
