President Trump described a strong U.S. economy during a prime time address. He also announced $1,776 dividends for military members. We fact-checked him.
Fact-check: Trump speech on economy, military dividends
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 18, 2025 at 12:08 PM
The Packers listed 18 players on their injury report on Wednesday as they try to figure out who they’ll have for Saturday night’s NFC North showdown at Chicago – Coach Matt LaFleur is spending plenty of time discussing the pitfalls […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 18, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Menards’ “11% Rebate Program” at center of multi-state settlement`(UNDATED) The Wisconsin Department of Justice has settled a multi-state lawsuit against Menards. Attorney General Josh Kaul says part of the suit revolves around the […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 18, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Marquette dropped their Big East Conference opener last night to Georgetown – The Green Bay Phoenix squeaked by U-C Santa Barbara and after the game, coach Doug Gottlieb announced that he is stepping away from his National Radio Show – […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/16
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 6:02 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 72 Richland Center 26 Brookwood 50 Necedah 23 (Ruby Muehlenkamp 15points for Brookwood) Bangor 52 New Lisbon 20 Hillsboro 55 Cashton 52 Royall 64 Wonewoc-Center 24 Weyauwega-Freemont 59 Nekoosa 28 Kewaskum 51 Ripon 34 […]
-
Mauston Clobbers Richland Center Behind Big Game From Ella Franek
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 6:01 PM
Tuesday the cold weather left the area and with the warmer temperatures came a hot night of shooting for senior forward Ella Franek as she scored a career high 25 points leading all scorers in a 72-26 non-conference win over the visiting Richland […]
-
Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Payments are Once Again Supporting Wisconsin Residents
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 5:55 PM
Today, Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld announced that the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) has begun making payments, and that benefits are once again available for eligible Wisconsin residents […]
-
Byington, Janice Jane “Chub” Age 85 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 4:09 PM
Janice Jane “Chub” Byington, age 85 of Wonewoc, WI passed away December 14, 2025 after a brief illness at Fair View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Mauston, WI. She was born July 8, 1940 in Summit Township to Leonard Geier and Anna […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Judge colleague of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan testifies at Dugan’s federal trial (MILWAUKEE) Day two in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan Tuesday included testimony from one of Dugan’s county judge […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 17, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Case to proceed against two defendants in 2020 false electors scheme (MADISON) The criminal case against two of three men charged in Wisconsin’s 2020 false electors’ scheme will proceed. The charges stem from a meeting at the Capitol on […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.