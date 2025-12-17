Minneapolis police chief criticizes ICE tactics after clash with protesters

Minneapolis’ police chief is criticizing federal immigration agents after a confrontation with protesters on Monday. Onlooker video shows an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent kneeling on a woman’s back as she lay on a snowbank, then dragging her to a…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.