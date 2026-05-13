President Donald Trump and lawmakers from both parties have called for suspending the federal gasoline tax. But this has never happened because while it could yield a modest cost savings for consumers, transportation project funding would suffer.
What would happen if we suspend the gasoline tax?
Source: Politifacts.com
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WRN Daily: Brokered deal to spend Wisconsin budget surplus meets split vote at committee
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 13, 2026 at 12:10 PM
A proposal to spend down some of Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus was approved by the legislature’s joint finance committee on Tuesday. Republican co-chair Mark Born says the 1 point 8 billion dollar deal is thanks to Republican […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Brokered deal to spend Wisconsin budget surplus meets split vote at committee (MADISON) A proposal to spend down some of Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus was approved by the legislature’s joint finance committee on Tuesday. […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 13, 2026 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers captured their 5th straight win, knocking off the Padres 6-4 at Am Fam Field – Joey Ortiz homered in last night’s win for the first time since July 19th of last season – The Brewers activated DH Christian Yelich from […]
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Luxton Family To Host 25th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 6:11 PM
Windi Ridge Farm Hosting the 35 th Sauk County Dairy BreakfastWhat’s a great way to celebrate June Dairy Month? By attending a June Dairy Monthbreakfast. The 35 th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast is a great option. It will be held Sat.,June 13, […]
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Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/11
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 5:22 PM
Baseball Hillsboro 16 Mauston 6 Royall 7 Brookwood 6 (Jett Bender 4×6 walk off hit in 10th inning for Royall) Bangor 16 Wonewoc-Center 1 Cashton 4 Necedah/New Lisbon 3 (Grady Barfknecht homerun for SpaceBirds) Laconia 12 Wautoma 2 Weston 6 […]
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Hillsboro Baseball Topples Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 5:21 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers slugged out 16 run in a 16-6 victory over Mauston in a non-conference baseball game Monday night. Hillsboro trailed early 6-3 but scored 13 unanswered to end the game. Jacob Cairns scored 5 runs and drove in a pair for the […]
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Juneau County Sheriff Sale 5-12-26
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 5:13 PM
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man and woman arrested in connection with shooting death of Milwaukee County public service officer (MILWAUKEE) Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee County public service officer. 56-year-old Dennis […]
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Frontzak, Doris Jean Age 89 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 2:34 PM
Doris Jean Frontzak, age 89, of Necedah passed away on May 10th, 2026, at her home. She was born on March 7, 1937, in Milan, Tennessee, to George D. Yarbrough and Nannie Jean Alexander. Doris lived a long and full life marked by kindness, devotion […]
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