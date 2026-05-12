WRN Daily: Tick activity starting earlier, more severe this spring
Health officials say this spring is shaping up to be a bad one for ticks across Wisconsin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is already tracking an increase in emergency room visits related to tick bites, while the Wisconsin Department of Health reports tick activity is higher than normal this early in the season. […] Source: WRN.com
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Luxton Family To Host 25th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 6:11 PM
Windi Ridge Farm Hosting the 35 th Sauk County Dairy BreakfastWhat’s a great way to celebrate June Dairy Month? By attending a June Dairy Monthbreakfast. The 35 th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast is a great option. It will be held Sat.,June 13, […]
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Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/11
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 5:22 PM
Baseball Hillsboro 16 Mauston 6 Royall 7 Brookwood 6 (Jett Bender 4×6 walk off hit in 10th inning for Royall) Bangor 16 Wonewoc-Center 1 Cashton 4 Necedah/New Lisbon 3 (Grady Barfknecht homerun for SpaceBirds) Laconia 12 Wautoma 2 Weston 6 […]
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Hillsboro Baseball Topples Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 5:21 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers slugged out 16 run in a 16-6 victory over Mauston in a non-conference baseball game Monday night. Hillsboro trailed early 6-3 but scored 13 unanswered to end the game. Jacob Cairns scored 5 runs and drove in a pair for the […]
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Juneau County Sheriff Sale 5-12-26
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 5:13 PM
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man and woman arrested in connection with shooting death of Milwaukee County public service officer (MILWAUKEE) Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee County public service officer. 56-year-old Dennis […]
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Frontzak, Doris Jean Age 89 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 2:34 PM
Doris Jean Frontzak, age 89, of Necedah passed away on May 10th, 2026, at her home. She was born on March 7, 1937, in Milan, Tennessee, to George D. Yarbrough and Nannie Jean Alexander. Doris lived a long and full life marked by kindness, devotion […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers reaches $1.8B tax & school funding deal with Republican leaders (MADISON) Tony Evers reaches an historic agreement with Republican legislative leaders. A bipartisan deal will invest more than $600 million in schools, provide property tax […]
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WRN Daily: Tick activity starting earlier, more severe this spring
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Health officials say this spring is shaping up to be a bad one for ticks across Wisconsin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is already tracking an increase in emergency room visits related to tick bites, while the Wisconsin Department […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 12, 2026 at 11:03 AM
The Bucks are open to receiving trade calls for forward Giannis Antetokounmpo – The NBA and NHL playoffs continue – Saturday marks the 8th annual “Mark Osiecki’s – Casting for Kids is set for Saturday – The NFL […]
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