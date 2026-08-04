City clears Willy Street encampment
Art and some supplies have been moved to Demetral Park; seven people were arrested with another 10 cited and released, say a police spokeswoman. The move involved three different police agencies and city streets workers.
Source: Isthmus.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 4, 2026 at 9:01 PM
The Brewers send Logan Henderson to the mound tonight in game two of their 4-game series with the Pirates — Brandon Sproat’s poor performance in last night’s loss has forced the Brewers to demote him to Triple A […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Madison Police remove encampment from site of fatal police shooting (MADISON) An encampment in Madison has been dismantled by police. Just after 4:30 Tuesday morning, Madison police along with officers from UW police and the State Patrol were […]
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2026 HS Football Previews – Waupun Warriors
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2026 at 3:54 PM
2026 Waupun Warriors 2025 Record: 8-2 (6-1 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Adrian Harmsen Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 4-5 (4-3 South Central Conference) Players to Watch: WR/LB Liam Hopp WR/LB […]
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Reeves, Mark Allen age 62
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2026 at 2:23 PM
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Mark Allen Reeve, on Saturday, August 1, 2026, with family by his side at the age of 62. Mark was born September 21, 1963, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to William and Ramelle (Allen) […]
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Potter, Terry L. Age 81 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2026 at 2:09 PM
Terry L. Potter September 3, 1944 – July 31, 2026 Terry Lynn Potter age 81, left his earthly home peacefully on July 31, 2026, at Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, WI. He was born on September 3, 1944, to Thomas and Marion (Schuett) Potter. He […]
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Watch WRN Daily: Democrats see Wisconsin House seat as winnable
by bhague@wrn.com on August 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Democrats hope to flip a Wisconsin US House seat. UW La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky notes the 3rd District seat currently held by Republican congressman Derrick Van Orden is competitive. “Competitive U.S. House elections are […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A federal judge rules a Wisconsin lawsuit against online “prediction markets” may proceed. (GREEN BAY) A federal judge rules a Wisconsin lawsuit against online “prediction markets” may proceed. Last week Federal Judge William […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 4, 2026 at 11:07 AM
The Brewers add pitching before the MLB Trade Deadline on Monday – The Brewers dropped their series opener 4-3 to the Pirates on Monday night. – The Packers worked in full pads for the first time in training camp on Monday – […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 3, 2026 at 8:53 PM
The Milwaukee Brewers added a pair of pitchers in a trade with the rival St. Louis Cardinals before the trade deadline expired on Monday. — The Brewers open a 4-game series against the Pirates at Am Fam Field tonight […]
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