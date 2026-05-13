WRN Daily: Brokered deal to spend Wisconsin budget surplus meets split vote at committee

A proposal to spend down some of Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus was approved by the legislature’s joint finance committee on Tuesday. Republican co-chair Mark Born says the 1 point 8 billion dollar deal is thanks to Republican stewardship. “The fact is, this bill provides immediate relief to the taxpayers of Wisconsin. That was the key part […] Source: WRN.com







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