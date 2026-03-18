Pre-spring gardening tips with UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Bruce Spangenberg

Wisconsin Radio Network morning news anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen recently talked with UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Bruce Spangenberg about what to do in preparation for the beginning of spring planting and gardening, and what can be done today to get a jump on it. You can get practical advice about all things horticultural here.

Source: WRN.com







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