During a Senate confirmation hearing, Sen. Markwayne Mullin said he responded “immediately without the facts” when he called Alex Pretti a “deranged individual.” Mullin did not walk back comments criticizing Sen. Rand Paul.
Fact-checking Markwayne Mullin’s Homeland Security hearing
Source: Politifacts.com
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Pre-spring gardening tips with UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Bruce...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 18, 2026 at 9:00 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network morning news anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen recently talked with UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Bruce Spangenberg about what to do in preparation for the beginning of spring planting and gardening, and what can […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Badgers NIL bill narrowly passes state Senate (MADISON) The Wisconsin Senate has passed a bill to fund UW – Madison athletics with state tax money. After sailing though the state Assembly on a 95-1 vote last month, the Name, Image and Likeness […]
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WRN Daily: Senate approves FoodShare prohibitions on soda and candy
by bhague@wrn.com on March 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to allow Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services to seek a federal waiver prohibiting FoodShare recipients from purchasing candy or soda with their benefits. “You know what? Kids from […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers expected to sign PFAs bills (MADISON) The state Senate passed a pair of bills on Tuesday, ending a deadlock with Democratic Governor Tony Evers on how to address problems associated with so called “forever chemicals.” Evers had […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 18, 2026 at 10:43 AM
The Green Bay Packers will honor former Packers President and CEO Bob Harlan this season, adding his name to the Lambeau Field facade. Harlan spent 37 seasons with the club. He passed away on March 5 at the age of 89. — […]
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Focusing On the Irish in Wisconsin on St. Patrick’s Day
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 17, 2026 at 11:07 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talked with Marquette University Associate Professor of Modern Irish and British Empire History Timothy McMahon about the migration of the Irish to Wisconsin, how the Irish have […]
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Mile Bluff to host Community Forum
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is inviting the community join Dara Bartels, Mile Bluff President and CEO, for a community presentation on Tuesday, April 21 from 5-7 pm. During this meet-and-greet event that will be held at the medical center in […]
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Juneau County Arrest Report 3-17-26
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2026 at 4:22 PM
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Juneau County Sheriff Sale 3-17
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2026 at 4:17 PM
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