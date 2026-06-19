Mike Collins said Donald Trump is likely in the Epstein files, because he says Trump flagged Epstein’s criminal behavior. A Jon Ossoff ad omits that critical context.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins “admitted” that President Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Brunner acquitted in crash that killed Marquette lacrosse players (MILWAUKEE) Acquittal for a driver involved in a fatal, highly publicized crash in Milwaukee. Judge David Swanson read the verdicts Thursday in Milwaukee County Court in the trial of […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on June 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM
The Brewers lose their chance to sweep, and the Packers take their summer vacation.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 18, 2026 at 7:05 PM
No appeal for Madison man convicted of 2022 murder of parents (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court is taking a pass on the case of a Dane County man, convicted in the grisly murders of his parents. The justices denied a petition for a review of the […]
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Juneau County Sheriff Sales 6-18-26
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2026 at 2:37 PM
August 11 – Click N Close v Rodriguez Campos
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Trump’s Iran peace deal reportedly signed, Baldwin skeptical (WASHINGTON DC) US Senator Tammy Baldwin is skeptical that any ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran actually exists. Responding to President Donald Trump’s […]
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WRN Daily: Hesselbein talks Democratic candidates for governor at WisPolitics event
by bhague@wrn.com on June 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
State Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesslebein is not concerned by the crowded field of Democrats running for governor. “I think it really lets the people in the state of Wisconsin decide who they want to be supporting in the November […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 18, 2026 at 11:07 AM
The Brewers made it two straight over Cleveland, rolling to a 9-4 win over the Guardians. Rookie Cooper Pratt had a 2-hit night while Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio both homered in the win. – The men’s U.S. Open […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Green Bay Packers refute comments made by Rep Fitzgerald over broadcasting rights (GREEN BAY) The Packers refute a Wisconsin Congressman’s challenge to the NFL ‘s broadcast agreement. 5th District Republican Scott Fitzgerald wants […]
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Ellis, Scott L. Age 69 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2026 at 2:25 PM
Scott L. Ellis, age 69, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2026. No services are planned at this time. Scott was born on July 10, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to James and Valeta (Conger) Ellis. He was raised […]
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