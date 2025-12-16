Ontario Woman Involved in Vernon County Accident

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a two-vehicle collision occurred on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, just after 1:00 PM, near the intersection of State Highway 27 and County Road X, rural Westby, WI, Town of Christiana.

Theresa Jean Coblentz, age 67, of Ontario, WI was operating a 2016 Dodge Caravan, traveling south on State Highway 27. Coblentz attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by a southbound 2018 Jeep Compass driven by Antonia Maria Rcker, age 53, of Platteville, WI.

Seatbelts were worn and airbags deployed in both vehicles. Coblentz and Rucker sustained apparent minor injuries, but both declined medical transport.

At the scene with the Sheriff’s Office were the Westby Police Department, Westby Emergency Medical Service, Westby-Christiana Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.