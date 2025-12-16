Money Food Raised for Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry During Holiday Train Festivities

We got the totals in for the Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry Fundraiser – what a Wonderful Community we live in!!! $2,500 cash donations which were matched by the Brunner Family for a total of $5,000 in cash! $4,500 came from the Canadian Train line and then there was 500 pounds of food to go on the Pantry shelves! Thank you to everyone who contributed and helped our local Community Sharing Food Pantry to help others!

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.