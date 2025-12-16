Money Food Raised for Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry During Holiday Train Festivities
We got the totals in for the Mauston Community Sharing Food Pantry Fundraiser – what a Wonderful Community we live in!!! $2,500 cash donations which were matched by the Brunner Family for a total of $5,000 in cash! $4,500 came from the Canadian Train line and then there was 500 pounds of food to go on the Pantry shelves! Thank you to everyone who contributed and helped our local Community Sharing Food Pantry to help others!
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 16, 2025 at 12:05 PM
FBI director Patel faces criticism after Wisconsinite released amid Brown University investigation (PROVIDENCE, RI) FBI Director Kash Patel faces criticism after a Wisconsin man was detained and released in connection with the Brown University […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 16, 2025 at 12:01 PM
The Packers have now lost two key defenders to injury in the past month. — With the loss of Micah Parsons, where will the pass rush pressure come from?
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 16, 2025 at 11:55 AM
An MRI confirmed Packers defensive end Micah Parsons sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee – Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers closed out Week 15 of the NFL season with a Monday Night win over Miami – Two more Badgers say they […]
Juneau County Sheriff Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2025 at 5:36 PM
Jan 20 – Village Capital vs Galbrecht
Ontario Woman Involved in Vernon County Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2025 at 5:30 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a two-vehicle collision occurred on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, just after 1:00 PM, near the intersection of State Highway 27 and County Road X, rural Westby, WI, Town of Christiana. Theresa Jean […]
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2025 at 5:29 PM
Girls Basketball Brookwood 45 Kickapoo 36 Boys Basketball #5 Kickapoo 66 Brookwood 51 Boys Hockey RWD/Mauston 3 Monroe 1 Girls Hockey Lakeshore Lightning 2 Badger Lightning 0 Tomah/BRF 4 Hudson 2
Hillsboro Teen Uninjured in Snowy 1 Vehicle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2025 at 5:27 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Monday night, December 8th, 2025, at approximately 10:30 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash on County Road WW north of County Road F, rural Elroy, […]
Mauston School Board Meeting 12-15
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2025 at 4:21 PM
